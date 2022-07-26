L&T Q1 Highlights | PAT up 45% YoY; 'strong all-round performance' in seasonally-weak quarter

The on-year surge in revenue was driven by improved execution momentum, the company noted.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) on July 26 reported a 45 percent on-year surge in profit after tax (PAT), as it released the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company described the results as a "strong all-round performance" in a seasonally-weak quarter.

Here are the key highlights of L&T Q1 results

- Consolidated revenues for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) giant rose 22.2 percent on-year to Rs 35,853 crore.

- On a sequential basis, however, the revenue went down by 32.2 percent.

- Consolidated net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 1,702 crore, marking a 45 percent YoY surge. Sequentially, the profit declined by 53 percent.

- The EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margins for the business dipped 60 bps on-year to 6.5 percent due to cost escalation and change in revenue matrix.

- Revenues for the energy projects remained flat at Rs 5,073 crore with a marginal growth of 3 percent on year but witnessed in improvement of 100 bps in its EBITDA margins at 8.5 percent.

- Orders worth Rs 41,805 crore were recorded at the consolidated level during the quarter, marking an on-year growth of 57 percent.

- At the consolidated level, the total order book at the end of the quarter stood at Rs 3,63,448 crore, highest for the company.

- L&T said it has posted a strong all-round performance in a seasonally weak quarter, pointing towards the 45 percent on-year surge in PAT amid continuing macroeconomic volatility.

- The order inflows demonstrates the visible green shoots in private sector investment in some segments, it said.

- The order inflows came from infrastructure, hydrocarbon and defence, along with an increased share of international orders, which stood at Rs 17,842 crore and comprised 43 percent of the total orders booked.

- The company also noted that it is reorganising businesses into seven segments as against nine earlier, adding that it would merge hydrocarbon and power businesses into one energy business in response to the changes in the energy market.

- L&T further said that its divestment plans are progressing, and the company hopes to execute a deal and exit road portfolio in FY23.

On the day when L&T released its quarterly results, the company's shares closed at Rs 1,751.25 at the National Stock Exchange, which 1.75 percent lower as compared to the previous day's close. At the BSE, the shares closed at Rs 1,750.54, marking a 1.76 percent drop as against the previous close.