KZ Leasing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, down 28.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in September 2022 down 28.44% from Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 down 35.96% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2022 down 38.1% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021.

KZ Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.58 in September 2021.

KZ Leasing shares closed at 15.85 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.38% returns over the last 6 months and -4.63% over the last 12 months.