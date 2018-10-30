KZ Leasing Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 90.74% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2018 up 90.74% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2018 down 8.16% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2017.

KZ Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2017.

KZ Leasing shares closed at 14.00 on October 11, 2018 (BSE)