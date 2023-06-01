KZ Leasing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 7784.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 7784.91% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 20.43% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 31.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

KZ Leasing shares closed at 18.70 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.03% returns over the last 12 months.