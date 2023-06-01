English
    KZ Leasing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 7784.91% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KZ Leasing and Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 7784.91% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 20.43% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 31.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

    KZ Leasing shares closed at 18.70 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.03% returns over the last 12 months.

    KZ Leasing and Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.410.61-0.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.410.61-0.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.120.12
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.520.100.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.40-0.22
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.150.40-0.22
    Interest0.160.070.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.310.32-0.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.310.32-0.35
    Tax0.11----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.420.32-0.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.420.32-0.35
    Equity Share Capital3.043.043.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.381.07-1.15
    Diluted EPS-1.381.07-1.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.381.07-1.15
    Diluted EPS-1.381.07-1.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 04:11 pm