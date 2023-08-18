KZ Leasing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.80 crore, up 673.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.80 crore in June 2023 up 673.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2023 up 2156.56% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2023 up 1352.94% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

KZ Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 5.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.

KZ Leasing shares closed at 18.35 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.90% returns over the last 6 months and -3.93% over the last 12 months.