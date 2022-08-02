KZ Leasing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 35.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2022 down 35.54% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 up 4405.88% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 13.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

KZ Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

KZ Leasing shares closed at 18.20 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)