KZ Leasing Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, up 75.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in June 2021 up 75.63% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 102.06% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020.

KZ Leasing shares closed at 13.95 on August 17, 2021 (BSE)