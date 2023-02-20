KZ Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, down 30.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 30.75% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 260.16% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 45.21% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021.