KZ Leasing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 7.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2020 down 7.49% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 68.33% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020 down 15.62% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

KZ Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2019.

KZ Leasing shares closed at 9.98 on March 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 31.49% returns over the last 12 months.