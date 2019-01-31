KZ Leasing Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 118.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2018 up 118.5% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 115.14% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

KZ Leasing shares closed at 11.93 on January 22, 2019 (BSE)