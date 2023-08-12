English
    Kwality Pharmac Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.45 crore, down 3.94% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kwality Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.45 crore in June 2023 down 3.94% from Rs. 70.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2023 down 48.38% from Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.20 crore in June 2023 down 22.83% from Rs. 18.40 crore in June 2022.

    Kwality Pharmac EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.05 in June 2022.

    Kwality Pharmac shares closed at 386.10 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.92% returns over the last 6 months and 28.76% over the last 12 months.

    Kwality Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.4568.8070.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.4568.8070.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.4830.5837.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.100.02--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.534.08-1.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.627.875.97
    Depreciation4.784.423.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.9714.7410.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.037.1014.89
    Other Income0.401.460.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.428.5615.27
    Interest2.191.671.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.246.8914.05
    Exceptional Items---16.53--
    P/L Before Tax7.24-9.6414.05
    Tax1.79-2.283.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.45-7.3610.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.45-7.3610.55
    Equity Share Capital10.3810.3810.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.17-7.1510.05
    Diluted EPS5.17-7.1510.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.17-7.1510.05
    Diluted EPS5.17-7.1510.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

