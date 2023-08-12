Kwality Pharmac Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.45 crore, down 3.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.45 crore in June 2023 down 3.94% from Rs. 70.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2023 down 48.38% from Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.20 crore in June 2023 down 22.83% from Rs. 18.40 crore in June 2022.

Kwality Pharmac EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.05 in June 2022.

Kwality Pharmac shares closed at 386.10 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.92% returns over the last 6 months and 28.76% over the last 12 months.