Kwality Pharmac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.01 crore, down 36.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.01 crore in December 2022 down 36.49% from Rs. 88.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2022 down 54.51% from Rs. 15.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.52 crore in December 2022 down 38.85% from Rs. 25.38 crore in December 2021.