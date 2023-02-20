Kwality Pharmac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.01 crore, down 36.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.01 crore in December 2022 down 36.49% from Rs. 88.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.23 crore in December 2022 down 54.51% from Rs. 15.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.52 crore in December 2022 down 38.85% from Rs. 25.38 crore in December 2021.

Kwality Pharmac EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.25 in December 2021.

Kwality Pharmac shares closed at 333.90 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.65% returns over the last 6 months and -27.72% over the last 12 months.