 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kwality Pharmac Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.20 crore, down 36.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kwality Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.20 crore in December 2022 down 36.27% from Rs. 88.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2022 up 168.04% from Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.45 crore in December 2022 down 39.1% from Rs. 25.37 crore in December 2021.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 56.20 55.81 88.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 56.20 55.81 88.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.89 21.18 46.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.03 0.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.14 -2.48 3.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.05 8.04 6.11
Depreciation 3.55 3.84 3.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.31 13.48 6.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.54 11.71 21.33
Other Income 0.35 1.13 0.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.90 12.84 22.17
Interest 1.95 1.18 0.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.95 11.66 21.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.95 11.66 21.67
Tax 2.80 2.27 6.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.14 9.39 15.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.14 9.39 15.51
Minority Interest -- 0.03 -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.14 9.42 -10.50
Equity Share Capital 10.38 10.38 10.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.82 8.82 14.95
Diluted EPS 6.82 8.82 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.82 8.82 14.95
Diluted EPS 6.82 8.82 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited