Kwality Pharmac Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.20 crore, down 36.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.20 crore in December 2022 down 36.27% from Rs. 88.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2022 up 168.04% from Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.45 crore in December 2022 down 39.1% from Rs. 25.37 crore in December 2021.