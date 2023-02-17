English
    Kwality Pharmac Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.20 crore, down 36.27% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kwality Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.20 crore in December 2022 down 36.27% from Rs. 88.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2022 up 168.04% from Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.45 crore in December 2022 down 39.1% from Rs. 25.37 crore in December 2021.

    Kwality Pharmac EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.95 in December 2021.

    Kwality Pharmac shares closed at 336.40 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.17% returns over the last 6 months and -23.55% over the last 12 months.

    Kwality Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.2055.8188.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.2055.8188.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.8921.1846.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.030.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.14-2.483.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.058.046.11
    Depreciation3.553.843.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.3113.486.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.5411.7121.33
    Other Income0.351.130.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.9012.8422.17
    Interest1.951.180.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.9511.6621.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.9511.6621.67
    Tax2.802.276.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.149.3915.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.149.3915.51
    Minority Interest--0.03-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.149.42-10.50
    Equity Share Capital10.3810.3810.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.828.8214.95
    Diluted EPS6.828.82--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.828.8214.95
    Diluted EPS6.828.82--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

