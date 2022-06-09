 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kwality Credit Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 12.62% Y-o-Y

Jun 09, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kwality Credit & Leasing are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2022 down 12.62% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 265.79% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 260% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Kwality Credit shares closed at 7.60 on January 17, 2022 (BSE)

Kwality Credit & Leasing
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.14 0.11 0.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.14 0.11 0.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.07 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 -- 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 0.05
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 0.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.13 0.01 --
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 0.03 0.05
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 0.03 0.05
Interest 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.08 0.03 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.08 0.03 0.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 0.03 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 0.03 0.05
Equity Share Capital 4.22 4.22 4.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 0.07 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.19 0.07 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 0.07 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.19 0.07 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 9, 2022 10:22 am
