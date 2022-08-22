Kwality Credit Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 0.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 0.78% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 45.66% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Kwality Credit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Kwality Credit shares closed at 7.60 on January 17, 2022 (BSE)