Kwality Credit Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 184.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 184.94% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 116.03% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 118.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Kwality Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2020.

Kwality Credit shares closed at 8.60 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)