Kwality Credit Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 2.98% Y-o-Y

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kwality Credit & Leasing are:Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 2.98% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 189.75% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021. Kwality Credit shares closed at 7.60 on January 17, 2022 (BSE)
Kwality Credit & Leasing
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.110.120.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.110.120.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.090.080.07
Depreciation--0.00--
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.050.030.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.000.03
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.000.03
Interest----0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.000.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.030.000.03
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.000.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.000.03
Equity Share Capital4.224.224.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.060.000.07
Diluted EPS-0.06--0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.060.000.07
Diluted EPS-0.06--0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 23, 2023 10:00 am