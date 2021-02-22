Kwality Credit Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 69.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 69.88% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 4.79% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

Kwality Credit shares closed at 9.31 on February 20, 2020 (BSE)