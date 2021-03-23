Kwality Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.60 crore, down 18.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.60 crore in December 2020 down 18.22% from Rs. 36.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 928.70 crore in December 2020 down 1862.16% from Rs. 47.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 190.29 crore in December 2020 down 443.69% from Rs. 35.00 crore in December 2019.

Kwality shares closed at 2.20 on February 23, 2021 (NSE)