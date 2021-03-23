English
Kwality Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.60 crore, down 18.22% Y-o-Y

March 23, 2021
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kwality are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.60 crore in December 2020 down 18.22% from Rs. 36.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 928.70 crore in December 2020 down 1862.16% from Rs. 47.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 190.29 crore in December 2020 down 443.69% from Rs. 35.00 crore in December 2019.

Kwality shares closed at 2.20 on February 23, 2021 (NSE)

Kwality
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations29.6025.4336.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations29.6025.4336.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials22.1719.1730.51
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.090.830.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.291.602.59
Depreciation7.397.398.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies151.06----
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses47.887.3937.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-200.10-10.96-43.59
Other Income2.420.050.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-197.68-10.91-43.54
Interest730.543.623.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-928.22-14.53-47.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-928.22-14.53-47.33
Tax0.47----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-928.70-14.53-47.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-928.70-14.53-47.33
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-928.70-14.53-47.33
Equity Share Capital24.1424.1424.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-38.48-0.60-1.96
Diluted EPS-38.48-0.60-1.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-38.48-0.60-1.96
Diluted EPS-38.48-0.60-1.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Food Processing #Kwality
first published: Mar 23, 2021

