Kuwer Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.79 crore, up 15.33% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuwer Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.79 crore in September 2022 up 15.33% from Rs. 15.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2022 down 244.76% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 62.03% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.

Kuwer Ind shares closed at 6.38 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.07% returns over the last 6 months and 2.90% over the last 12 months.

Kuwer Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.79 17.25 15.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.79 17.25 15.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.26 15.78 10.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.73 -0.99 -1.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.35 0.38 0.41
Depreciation 0.54 0.54 0.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.53 1.61 5.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.16 -0.08 0.27
Other Income 0.91 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 -0.07 0.28
Interest 0.62 0.48 0.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.86 -0.55 -0.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.86 -0.55 -0.25
Tax -0.02 -0.02 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.84 -0.53 -0.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.84 -0.53 -0.24
Equity Share Capital 9.08 9.08 9.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.92 -0.58 -0.27
Diluted EPS -0.92 -0.58 -0.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.92 -0.58 -0.27
Diluted EPS -0.92 -0.58 -0.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:44 am