Kuwer Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.79 crore, up 15.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.79 crore in September 2022 up 15.33% from Rs. 15.43 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2022 down 244.76% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 62.03% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.

Kuwer Ind shares closed at 6.38 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.07% returns over the last 6 months and 2.90% over the last 12 months.