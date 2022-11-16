English
    Kuwer Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.79 crore, up 15.33% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuwer Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.79 crore in September 2022 up 15.33% from Rs. 15.43 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2022 down 244.76% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 62.03% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.

    Kuwer Ind shares closed at 6.38 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.07% returns over the last 6 months and 2.90% over the last 12 months.

    Kuwer Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.7917.2515.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.7917.2515.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.2615.7810.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.73-0.99-1.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.380.41
    Depreciation0.540.540.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.531.615.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.16-0.080.27
    Other Income0.910.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.070.28
    Interest0.620.480.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.86-0.55-0.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.86-0.55-0.25
    Tax-0.02-0.02-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.84-0.53-0.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.84-0.53-0.24
    Equity Share Capital9.089.089.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.92-0.58-0.27
    Diluted EPS-0.92-0.58-0.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.92-0.58-0.27
    Diluted EPS-0.92-0.58-0.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

