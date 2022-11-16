Kuwer Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.79 crore, up 15.33% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuwer Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.79 crore in September 2022 up 15.33% from Rs. 15.43 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2022 down 244.76% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 62.03% from Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2021.
Kuwer Ind shares closed at 6.38 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.07% returns over the last 6 months and 2.90% over the last 12 months.
|Kuwer Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.79
|17.25
|15.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.79
|17.25
|15.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.26
|15.78
|10.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.73
|-0.99
|-1.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|0.38
|0.41
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.54
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.53
|1.61
|5.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.16
|-0.08
|0.27
|Other Income
|0.91
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.07
|0.28
|Interest
|0.62
|0.48
|0.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.86
|-0.55
|-0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.86
|-0.55
|-0.25
|Tax
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.84
|-0.53
|-0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.84
|-0.53
|-0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|9.08
|9.08
|9.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|-0.58
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|-0.58
|-0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|-0.58
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|-0.58
|-0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited