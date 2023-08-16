Kuwer Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.00 crore, down 7.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.00 crore in June 2023 down 7.23% from Rs. 17.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2023 down 105.92% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 136.17% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

Kuwer Ind shares closed at 7.75 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.92% returns over the last 6 months and -10.20% over the last 12 months.