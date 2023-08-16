English
    Kuwer Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.00 crore, down 7.23% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuwer Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.00 crore in June 2023 down 7.23% from Rs. 17.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2023 down 105.92% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 136.17% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

    Kuwer Ind shares closed at 7.75 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.92% returns over the last 6 months and -10.20% over the last 12 months.

    Kuwer Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.0015.4617.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.0015.4617.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.0912.7315.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.41-1.13-0.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.320.410.38
    Depreciation0.460.530.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.18-0.281.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.643.20-0.08
    Other Income0.000.090.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.633.29-0.07
    Interest0.470.480.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.102.81-0.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.102.81-0.55
    Tax-0.02-0.02-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.092.83-0.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.092.83-0.53
    Equity Share Capital9.089.089.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.203.26-0.58
    Diluted EPS-0.123.26-0.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.203.26-0.58
    Diluted EPS-0.123.26-0.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:33 am

