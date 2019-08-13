Kuwer Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.27 crore, up 4.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.27 crore in June 2019 up 4.37% from Rs. 12.71 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2019 down 1963.35% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2019 down 288.24% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2018.

Kuwer Ind shares closed at 3.31 on August 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given -42.73% returns over the last 12 months.