Kuwer Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.02 crore, down 13.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuwer Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.02 crore in December 2022 down 13.91% from Rs. 17.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 up 10.3% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 51.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

Kuwer Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.02 17.79 17.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.02 17.79 17.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.08 17.26 13.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.93 -0.73 -1.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.34 0.35 0.34
Depreciation 0.55 0.54 0.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.43 1.53 5.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.31 -1.16 -0.80
Other Income 0.63 0.91 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.68 -0.24 -0.79
Interest 0.57 0.62 0.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.25 -0.86 -1.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.25 -0.86 -1.36
Tax -0.02 -0.02 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.23 -0.84 -1.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.23 -0.84 -1.37
Equity Share Capital 9.08 9.08 9.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.35 -0.92 -1.51
Diluted EPS -1.35 -0.92 -1.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.35 -0.92 -1.51
Diluted EPS -1.35 -0.92 -1.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
