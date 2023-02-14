Kuwer Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.02 crore, down 13.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.02 crore in December 2022 down 13.91% from Rs. 17.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 up 10.3% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 51.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.