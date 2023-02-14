English
    Kuwer Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.02 crore, down 13.91% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuwer Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.02 crore in December 2022 down 13.91% from Rs. 17.45 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 up 10.3% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 51.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

    Kuwer Ind shares closed at 8.90 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.58% returns over the last 6 months and 3.73% over the last 12 months.

    Kuwer Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.0217.7917.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.0217.7917.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.0817.2613.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.93-0.73-1.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.340.350.34
    Depreciation0.550.540.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.431.535.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.31-1.16-0.80
    Other Income0.630.910.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.68-0.24-0.79
    Interest0.570.620.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.25-0.86-1.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.25-0.86-1.36
    Tax-0.02-0.020.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.23-0.84-1.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.23-0.84-1.37
    Equity Share Capital9.089.089.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.35-0.92-1.51
    Diluted EPS-1.35-0.92-1.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.35-0.92-1.51
    Diluted EPS-1.35-0.92-1.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

