Kuwer Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.02 crore, down 13.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuwer Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.02 crore in December 2022 down 13.91% from Rs. 17.45 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 up 10.3% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 51.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.
Kuwer Ind shares closed at 8.90 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.58% returns over the last 6 months and 3.73% over the last 12 months.
|Kuwer Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.02
|17.79
|17.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.02
|17.79
|17.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.08
|17.26
|13.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.93
|-0.73
|-1.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.35
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.55
|0.54
|0.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.43
|1.53
|5.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|-1.16
|-0.80
|Other Income
|0.63
|0.91
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.68
|-0.24
|-0.79
|Interest
|0.57
|0.62
|0.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.25
|-0.86
|-1.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.25
|-0.86
|-1.36
|Tax
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.23
|-0.84
|-1.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.23
|-0.84
|-1.37
|Equity Share Capital
|9.08
|9.08
|9.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.35
|-0.92
|-1.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.35
|-0.92
|-1.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.35
|-0.92
|-1.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.35
|-0.92
|-1.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited