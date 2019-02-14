Kuwer Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.56 crore, down 0.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.56 crore in December 2018 down 0.71% from Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2018 down 277.05% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 101.49% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2017.

Kuwer Ind shares closed at 4.36 on February 05, 2019 (BSE)