Kuwer Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.56 crore, down 0.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuwer Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.56 crore in December 2018 down 0.71% from Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2018 down 277.05% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 101.49% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2017.
Kuwer Ind shares closed at 4.36 on February 05, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Kuwer Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.56
|11.00
|12.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.56
|11.00
|12.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.04
|9.99
|9.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.20
|-0.15
|-0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.29
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.23
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.32
|1.10
|3.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.49
|-0.46
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.12
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.34
|0.41
|Interest
|0.17
|0.07
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.40
|0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|-0.40
|0.31
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|-0.40
|0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|-0.40
|0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|9.08
|9.08
|9.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|7.39
|7.80
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.45
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.45
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.45
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.45
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited