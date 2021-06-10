Kutch Minerals Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021 up 100.05% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 up 105% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2020.

Kutch Minerals shares closed at 4.66 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given -44.98% returns over the last 6 months