Kutch Minerals Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
June 10, 2021 / 09:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kutch Minerals are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021 up 100.05% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021 up 105% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2020.
Kutch Minerals shares closed at 4.66 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given -44.98% returns over the last 6 months
|Kutch Minerals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.41
|0.58
|--
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.41
|0.58
|--
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.15
|0.21
|0.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.12
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.13
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.20
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.20
|-0.21
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.20
|-0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.20
|-0.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.20
|-0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.20
|-0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|5.21
|5.21
|5.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.39
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.39
|-0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.39
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.39
|-0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited