Kutch Minerals Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 96.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 96.59% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 155.04% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 142.86% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.

Kutch Minerals shares closed at 31.40 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)