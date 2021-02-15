Kushal Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, down 95.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in December 2020 down 95.84% from Rs. 39.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.02 crore in December 2020 down 7649.54% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 86.98 crore in December 2020 down 1518.92% from Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2019.

Kushal shares closed at 5.02 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.68% returns over the last 6 months and -3.46% over the last 12 months.