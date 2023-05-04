English
    Kush Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.69% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kush Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 99.69% from Rs. 3.09 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 101.02% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 105.41% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.Kush Industries shares closed at 5.30 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.08% returns over the last 6 months and 54.97% over the last 12 months.
    Kush Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.003.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.003.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.010.000.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.63--2.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.63--0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.020.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.040.35
    Other Income0.020.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.030.36
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.030.36
    Exceptional Items----2.54
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.032.91
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.032.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----0.23
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.032.67
    Equity Share Capital14.8514.8514.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.021.80
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.021.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.021.80
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.021.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

