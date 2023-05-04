Kush Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kush Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 99.69% from Rs. 3.09 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 101.02% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 105.41% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.
|Kush Industries shares closed at 5.30 on May 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.08% returns over the last 6 months and 54.97% over the last 12 months.
|Kush Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.00
|3.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.00
|3.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.63
|--
|2.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.63
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.04
|0.35
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.03
|0.36
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.03
|0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|2.54
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|-0.03
|2.91
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|-0.03
|2.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-0.23
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|-0.03
|2.67
|Equity Share Capital
|14.85
|14.85
|14.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.02
|1.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.02
|1.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.02
|1.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.02
|1.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited