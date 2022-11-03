Kusam Elect Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, up 10.13% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kusam Electrical Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in September 2022 up 10.13% from Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 13.41% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 19.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.
Kusam Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 6.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2021.
|Kusam Electrical Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.90
|1.66
|1.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.90
|1.66
|1.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.15
|1.72
|0.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.17
|-0.85
|0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.30
|0.30
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.38
|0.25
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.23
|0.17
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.24
|0.18
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.23
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.22
|0.23
|0.17
|Tax
|0.07
|0.06
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.15
|0.17
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.15
|0.17
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.41
|6.89
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|6.41
|6.89
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.41
|6.89
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|6.41
|6.89
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited