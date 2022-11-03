English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kusam Elect Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, up 10.13% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kusam Electrical Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in September 2022 up 10.13% from Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 13.41% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 19.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

    Kusam Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 6.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2021.

    Close

     

    Kusam Electrical Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.901.661.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.901.661.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.151.720.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.17-0.850.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.300.300.24
    Depreciation0.020.020.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.380.250.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.210.230.17
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.230.240.18
    Interest0.000.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.220.230.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.220.230.17
    Tax0.070.060.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.150.170.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.150.170.18
    Equity Share Capital0.240.240.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.416.890.07
    Diluted EPS6.416.890.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.416.890.07
    Diluted EPS6.416.890.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Consumer Goods - Electronic #Earnings First-Cut #Kusam Elect #Kusam Electrical Industries #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am