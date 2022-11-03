Kusam Elect Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, up 10.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in September 2022 up 10.13% from Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 13.41% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 up 19.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

Kusam Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 6.41 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2021.