Kusam Elect Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, up 12.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in March 2023 up 12.47% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 92.78% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 105.5% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.

Kusam Elect EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 104.98 in March 2022.