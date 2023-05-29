Kusam Elect Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, up 12.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kusam Electrical Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in March 2023 up 12.47% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 92.78% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 105.5% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.
Kusam Elect EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 104.98 in March 2022.
|Kusam Electrical Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.60
|1.74
|1.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.60
|1.74
|1.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.93
|0.75
|0.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|0.19
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.37
|0.36
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.44
|0.46
|0.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.12
|Other Income
|-0.10
|0.11
|1.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.06
|1.06
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.06
|1.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|0.06
|1.06
|Tax
|-0.16
|0.02
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|0.04
|0.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|0.04
|0.75
|Equity Share Capital
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|1.53
|104.98
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|1.53
|104.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|1.53
|104.98
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|1.53
|104.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited