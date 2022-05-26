Kusam Elect Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, down 10.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in March 2022 down 10.64% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022 up 442.13% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022 up 445% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

Kusam Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 104.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.78 in March 2021.