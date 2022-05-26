Kusam Elect Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, down 10.64% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kusam Electrical Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in March 2022 down 10.64% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022 up 442.13% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022 up 445% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.
Kusam Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 104.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.78 in March 2021.
|Kusam Electrical Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.42
|1.39
|1.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.42
|1.39
|1.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.70
|1.04
|0.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-0.24
|0.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.28
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.42
|0.21
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.07
|0.17
|Other Income
|1.18
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.06
|0.08
|0.17
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.06
|0.07
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.06
|0.07
|0.16
|Tax
|0.30
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.75
|0.07
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.75
|0.07
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|104.98
|0.03
|5.78
|Diluted EPS
|104.98
|0.03
|5.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|104.98
|0.03
|5.78
|Diluted EPS
|104.98
|0.03
|5.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
