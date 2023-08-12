Kusam Elect Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, up 18.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in June 2023 up 18.73% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 up 31.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 up 23.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

Kusam Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 9.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.89 in June 2022.