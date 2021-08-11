Kusam Elect Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, up 492.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in June 2021 up 492.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 90.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 113.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.