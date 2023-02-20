Kusam Elect Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, up 24.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kusam Electrical Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in December 2022 up 24.88% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 49.41% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 27.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.
Kusam Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.
|
|Kusam Electrical Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.74
|1.90
|1.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.74
|1.90
|1.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.75
|1.15
|1.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|-0.17
|-0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.30
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.38
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.21
|0.07
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.23
|0.08
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.22
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|0.22
|0.07
|Tax
|0.02
|0.07
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.04
|0.15
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.04
|0.15
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.53
|6.41
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|1.53
|6.41
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.53
|6.41
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|1.53
|6.41
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited