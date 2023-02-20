Kusam Elect Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, up 24.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in December 2022 up 24.88% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 49.41% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 27.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Kusam Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.