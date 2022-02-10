Kusam Elect Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, up 50.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in December 2021 up 50.09% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 209.06% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 up 466.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Kusam Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2020.