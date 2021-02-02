Kusam Elect Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, up 7.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in December 2020 up 7.15% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 56.09% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 76.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.