Kunststoffe Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore, down 20.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kunststoffe Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore in March 2020 down 20.84% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 up 99.48% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2019.
Kunststoffe Ind shares closed at 4.95 on June 25, 2020 (BSE)
|Kunststoffe Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.21
|1.98
|2.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.21
|1.98
|2.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.27
|1.38
|2.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.11
|-0.20
|-0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.45
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.20
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.07
|-0.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|0.50
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.01
|-0.30
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.09
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.10
|-0.27
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.10
|-0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.20
|0.10
|-0.27
|Tax
|0.20
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.07
|-0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.07
|-0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|6.89
|6.89
|6.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.11
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.11
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.11
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.11
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:15 am