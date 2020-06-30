Kunststoffe Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore, down 20.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.21 crore in March 2020 down 20.84% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 up 99.48% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2019.

Kunststoffe Ind shares closed at 4.95 on June 25, 2020 (BSE)