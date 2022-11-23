Kumbhat Fin Ser Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 68.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 68.51% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 311.11% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Kumbhat Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.

Kumbhat Fin Ser shares closed at 10.69 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.93% returns over the last 6 months and 46.84% over the last 12 months.