Kumbhat Fin Ser Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 3.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 3.85% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 26.06% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Kumbhat Fin Ser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2022.

Kumbhat Fin Ser shares closed at 17.15 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 94.00% returns over the last 12 months.