Kumbhat Fin Ser Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 713.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 713.51% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 106.17% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 105.05% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2021.

Kumbhat Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in March 2021.

Kumbhat Fin Ser shares closed at 8.84 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)