English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kumbhat Fin Ser Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 25.67% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kumbhat Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 25.67% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 195.98% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    Kumbhat Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

    Kumbhat Fin Ser shares closed at 13.04 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.44% returns over the last 6 months

    Kumbhat Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.070.090.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.070.090.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.020.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.010.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.020.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.05-0.02
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.05-0.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.05-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.020.05-0.02
    Tax0.000.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.020.04-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.020.04-0.02
    Equity Share Capital4.754.754.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves-0.30-0.33-0.44
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.09-0.05
    Diluted EPS0.050.09-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.09-0.05
    Diluted EPS0.050.09-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Kumbhat Fin Ser #Kumbhat Financial Services #Results
    first published: Aug 21, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!