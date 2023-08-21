Kumbhat Fin Ser Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 25.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 25.67% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 195.98% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Kumbhat Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

Kumbhat Fin Ser shares closed at 13.04 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.44% returns over the last 6 months