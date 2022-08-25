 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kumbhat Fin Ser Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 49.47% Y-o-Y

Aug 25, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kumbhat Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 49.47% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 286.21% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Kumbhat Fin Ser shares closed at 9.71 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.51% returns over the last 12 months.

Kumbhat Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.05 0.09 0.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.05 0.09 0.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.00 0.00 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.02 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.05 0.00
Other Income -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.05 0.00
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 0.05 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.02 0.05 0.00
Tax -- -0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 0.06 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 0.06 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 4.75 4.75 4.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -0.44 -0.42 -0.50
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.12 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.12 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.12 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.12 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 25, 2022 09:00 am
