Kumbhat Fin Ser Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 49.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 49.47% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 286.21% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Kumbhat Fin Ser shares closed at 9.71 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.51% returns over the last 12 months.