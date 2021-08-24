Kumbhat Fin Ser Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 14.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2021 up 14.14% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 108.42% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Kumbhat Fin Ser shares closed at 6.96 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)